To'oTo'o recorded five tackles and played 13 snaps (20 percent) on defense in Sunday's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers in Week 9.

To'oTo'o was a near full-time player prior to Houston's bye week (Week 7) but has seen his snap count drop significantly in the two games since. He played 31 snaps (three tackles) in last week's loss to Carolina before bottoming out for a season low against Tampa Bay. His defense in coverage has been an issue early on, and it looks like it's costing To'oTo'o playing time. Per Jon Marci of Pro Football Focus, he played just two snaps in the second half and was victimized on the Panthers' go-ahead touchdown late before C.J. Stroud rallied the Texans to a win. The rookie fifth-round draft pick out of Alabama remains Houston's tackle leader at 53, but he has just eight over the last two games.