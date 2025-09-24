Texans' Henry To'oTo'o: Three solo tackles vs. Jags
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
To'oTo'o logged four tackles (three solo) during the Texans' 17-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
To'oTo'o played 62 of 70 defensive snaps Sunday and finished tied for fourth most tackles on the team. To'oTo'o is up to 21 total tackles on the year, which is second most on the Texans behind Azeez Al-Shaair (25). To'oTo'o is on pace to crack 100-plus tackles for a second consecutive season.
