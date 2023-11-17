To'oto'o (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The rookie linebacker out of Alabama is set to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining a concussion during the Texans' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers. Christian Harris is expected to see increased snaps on Houston's defense this Sunday in To'oto'o's stead.
