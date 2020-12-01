site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Hjalte Froholdt: Activated from exempt list
RotoWire Staff
The Texans activated Froholdt from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list.
The Texans claimed Froholdt off waivers from the Patriots, and he needed to clear COVID-19 protocols before joining the team.
