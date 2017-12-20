Texans' Ibraheim Campbell: Promoted to active roster
Campbell was promoted to the Texans' active roster Tuesday.
Campbell joined the practice squad last week after the Browns released him earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury. Now healthy, the safety will look to carve out a role on defense or special teams for Houston's final two games of the season.
