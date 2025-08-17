Smith caught all five targets for a team-high 46 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Carolina.

Smith wasn't in the starting lineup, and none of his activity came during the first quarter, when Houston's offensive stars were primarily involved. Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover opened the game at tight end, before Smith showed off his hands. That he was featured heavily in the second and third quarters was a direct result of two significant injuries that cropped up during the week of preparation for Saturday's contest. Both Brevin Jordan (knee) and Dalton Keene (leg) sustained season-ending injuries, which benefitted Smith. A once promising tight end early in his career with the Vikings, Smith is poised to be third on the depth chart for a newly constructed offense that is expected to use multiple tight end sets.