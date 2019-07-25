Whitney was carted off the field Thursday with an apparent hand injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitney reportedly injured his hand in a one-on-one drill against Bradley Roby. It's unclear just how serious the issue is or how long the 25-year-old will need to recover. The injury obviously comes at a bad time for Whitney, who's trying to make Houston's active roster after spending most of the 2018 campaign on the practice squad.