site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-isaac-yiadom-missing-second-straight | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Isaac Yiadom: Missing second straight
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2022
at
12:34 pm ET
•
1 min read
Yiadom (thigh) is inactive Sunday against the Chargers.
Yiadom practiced in full Friday after logging two limited sessions earlier in the week. Nevertheless, he's set to miss his second consecutive game, which will primarily impact Houston's special teams unit.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/13/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
11/04/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
10/17/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/17/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read