Coulter did not play in Houston's season-ending loss to the Titans on Sunday.

The Texans expended decent draft capital on Coulter, selecting him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, but he barely touched the field, getting just six snaps and no targets in a Week 14 loss to the Bears. It wasn't a good sign that he was edged out for playing time by practice squad players when the Texans were desperate for bodies at wideout over the final weeks of the season. The Texans are interested in re-signing Will Fuller (suspension), who becomes unrestricted during the offseason, and have veterans Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Keke Coutee on existing contracts, so there may not be a spot for Coulter in 2021. The one caveat being the organization will have a new general manager and head coach, who presumably will want to shape the roster as they see fit.