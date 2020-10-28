Coulter (neck) was activated off IR on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coulter will have an extra week to get up to speed, as Houston's on bye in Week 8 before a Week 9 trip to Jacksonville. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Rhode Island will likely make his NFL debut against the Jaguars, though he's likely to start primarily in a special teams role.
More News
-
Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Practice window officially opens•
-
Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Not coming off IR yet•
-
Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Starting career on IR•
-
Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Held out of scrimmage•
-
Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Standing out at camp•
-
Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Misses Monday's practice•