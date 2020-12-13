Coulter is active for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

No. 1 wideout Brandin Cooks (neck/foot) has been deemed inactive for Week 14, opening the door for Houston's depth receivers to become more involved. Coulter, Keke Coutee, Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell are all liable to see an uptick in usage, with Will Fuller (suspension) and Randall Cobb (toe) also unavailable Week 14. The fifth-round rookie from Rhode Island hasn't yet made his NFL debut, with a neck injury keeping him sidelined for the first half of the season.