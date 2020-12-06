Coulter (coach's decision) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
With Will Fuller receiving a six-game suspension this week and Randall Cobb (toe) on injured reserve, Coulter was expected to step up. It's unclear why Coulter was deemed to be a healthy scratch for the contest, but he may be moving down the depth chart at the receiver position. Coulter will need to wait another week to make his NFL debut, but with the Rhode Island product sidelined, Steven Mitchell is expected to be the third option at receiver behind Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee.