Coulter was sidelined during Monday's practice due to a strained neck, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
According to Wilson, the injury happened earlier in camp, and Coulter has been dealing with it for a few days now. This isn't positive news for the 2020 fifth-round pick, especially with no preseason reps to manage leading into the season. Coulter displayed versatility both inside and outside for Rhode Island in his career, and he racked up 1,039 receiving yards on 72 catches and eight touchdowns over 12 games last season. Once healthy, he'll continue to battle for one of the final roster spots at receiver.