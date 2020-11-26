Coulter moves up the depth chart for Thursday's game against the Lions, as both Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (quadriceps) have been ruled out.

Coulter, a 2020 fifth-round pick out of Rhode Island, is the fourth receiver on the depth chart as the Texans prepare for the Thanksgiving Day matchup in Detroit. He could see his first NFL action. Coulter opened the season on injured reserve and was activated ahead of Week 9, but he's been inactive for the three games since joining the active roster. Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee will top the wideout depth chart Thursday, leaving Coulter as the primary fill-in.