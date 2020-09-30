site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Not coming off IR yet
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Coulter (neck) to come off injured reserve this week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Coulter continues to nurse a neck strain he's been dealing with since late August. The rookie fifth-round pick's next opportunity to come off IR will come ahead of Week 5's game against the Jaguars.
