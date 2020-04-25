Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Selected by Houston

The Texans selected Coulter in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 171st overall.

The Rhode Island product joins a crowded Houston receiving corps -- even with the team having traded DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the offseason -- behind Will Fuller (sports hernia), Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills, Randall Cobb, DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee. Coming off a career-best 2019 season with 72 catches for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns, Coulter looks the part of an athletic developmental project with raw capabilities as a route runner. He may be asked to play special teams before garnering reps at wideout.