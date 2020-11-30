Coulter is expected to see more reps moving forward following news that Will Fuller has been suspended for the rest of the season, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Last week, the Texans placed Randall Cobb (foot) on IR and cut Kenny Stills (quadriceps). The extended absence of Fuller should open to door for Coulter to finally get some tread in the Texans' offense, as he's vaulted to the No. 3 wide receiver spot on the depth chart behind Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee. The rookie fifth-round pick was quite productive in his final season at Rhode Island, producing a 72-1,039-8 line over 12 games, but he hasn't had a chance to showcase his skills with the Texans. Coulter should make his NFL debut this Sunday against the Colts.