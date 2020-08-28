Coulter (neck) has displayed standout speed and fluidity at training camp, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick has been managing a strained neck throughout training camp, and the Texans appear to have taken a cautious approach to his recovery, but Coulter has flashed when on the field. The Rhode Island product will likely require patience to polish his route running abilities, but he'll have the benefit of time to develop behind Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills.