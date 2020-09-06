site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Isaiah Coulter: Starting career on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Texans will place Coulter (neck) on injured reserve to start the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick dealt with a neck injury through much of training camp. He'll need to spend a minimum of three weeks on IR before being eligible to return to the active roster.
