Texans' J.J. Watt: Absent from injury report

Watt (elbow) doesn't sport an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card game against the Colts.

The injuries that limited Watt in practice Wednesday were not believed to be serious, so it shouldn't come as a shock that he will suit up for the wild-card game. The star defensive end has enjoyed a resurgent season after a pair of injury-riddled campaigns, racking up 16.0 sacks and 47 tackles over a full regular season. The Colts have allowed just seven sacks all season -- tied with the Saints for the cleanest sheet in the league -- so Watt and the Texans defense will have their work cut out for them getting to Andrew Luck. Watt, however, has accounted for three of those sacks in the two previous games against the Colts.

