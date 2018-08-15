Texans' J.J. Watt: Active during joint practice
Watt made several impact plays during Wednesday's joint practice session with the 49ers, John Harris of the Texans' official site reports.
Watt made plays from both the right and left sides of the line, forcing San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into hurried and errant throws, or to adjust his delivery, or to throw an interception. The defensive end said earlier in the week that he will be ready to go Week 1 against the Patriots and backed up those words with his actions Wednesday.
