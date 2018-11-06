Texans' J.J. Watt: Adds another sack

Watt recorded two tackles and a sack during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Broncos.

Watt's sack total is now up to nine after bringing down Case Keenum. He's tied for third in that category behind Aaron Donald and Danielle Hunter. He'll look to get back at if after this week's bye week when they face Alex Smith and the Redskins.

