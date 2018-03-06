Texans' J.J. Watt: Ahead of schedule in rehab
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said last week that Watt (lower leg) remains ahead of schedule in his rehab, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
O'Brien didn't provide any specifics with regard to where Watt stands in his recovery from surgery to address a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg, but the expectation remains that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be back to full strength for the start of training camp. With the leg injury and back surgery limiting him to just eight games over the past two seasons, Watt's reign as the unquestioned top IDP option along the defensive line is probably over, though he still probably represents one of the better commodities at his position heading into draft season.
