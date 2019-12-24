Texans' J.J. Watt: Aiming for wild-card appearance

Watt (pectoral), who was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday, will start practicing this week with the intention of being available for the Texans' first postseason game, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The Texans will be playing hosts to an unknown opponent in the wild-card round, and getting Watt back from a torn left pectoral will be welcome news to a pass rush that has managed 31 sacks, which is the eighth fewest in the NFL through 15 games.