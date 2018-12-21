Texans' J.J. Watt: All good for Sunday

Watt (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

Watt has been a consistent presence on the injury report with the knee issue but has yet miss a game this season. The 29-year-old has 14.5 sacks and six forced fumbles as the Texans face the defending-champion Eagles with backup quarterback Nick Foles under center.

