Texans' J.J. Watt: Back to form in loss
Watt recorded eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in Week 3's loss to the Giants.
These were Watt's first sacks since September of 2016 as the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been dealing with injuries since. After such a long layoff, it took Watt a few weeks to regain his form, and his three sacks lead the Texans.
More News
-
Texans' J.J. Watt: Got better as game progressed•
-
Texans' J.J. Watt: May not be limited Sunday•
-
Texans' J.J. Watt: One tackle in debut•
-
Texans' J.J. Watt: Active during joint practice•
-
Texans' J.J. Watt: No doubt about Week 1•
-
Texans' J.J. Watt: Hopes to play in at least one preseason contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3