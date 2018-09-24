Texans' J.J. Watt: Back to form in loss

Watt recorded eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in Week 3's loss to the Giants.

These were Watt's first sacks since September of 2016 as the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been dealing with injuries since. After such a long layoff, it took Watt a few weeks to regain his form, and his three sacks lead the Texans.

More News
Our Latest Stories