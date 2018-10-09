Texans' J.J. Watt: Brings down quarterback again

Watt had two tackles and a sack during Sunday's 19-16 victory over the Cowboys.

Watt now is tied for the NFL lead with six sacks, with all six of them coming in the last three games. Teammate Jadeveon Clowney's recent dominance on the defensive line has aided Watt's pass rush, and Watt seems to have picked up right where he left off after injuries limited him to just eight games over the past two years.