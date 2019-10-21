Texans' J.J. Watt: Buzzes Brissett in loss

Watt had three tackles, six quarterback hits and one pass defensed in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts in Week 7.

Watt failed to record a sack for the second straight week, but he was in quarterback Jacoby Brissett's face a number of times. The defensive end has four sacks through seven games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories