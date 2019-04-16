Texans' J.J. Watt: Calls himself healthy
Watt (knee) termed himself healthy as the Texans' offseason program kicks off, Drew Dougherty of the team's official site reports. "I get to work on my craft, work in the weight room," Watt told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "Last two years hoping to get back to play and hoping to play at a decent level."
After a pair of injury-plagued years, Watt bounced back in 2018 to something resembling his peak from earlier this decade. Overall, he posted his fourth-most sacks (16) in a given campaign while accumulating 61 tackles and a career-best seven forced fumbles in 16 games. Watt underwent a minor procedure on his knee following the Texans' wild-card loss to the Colts, but his offseason otherwise has been preparation-based rather than focused on rehab.
