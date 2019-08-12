Texans' J.J. Watt: Clear of groin issue

Watt (groin) is participating at practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt suffered the injury during the Texans' joint practice with the Packers last week and sat out Thursday's preseason opener, but he's ready to go to start this week. The star defensive end is likely to see limited preseason reps regardless as the team looks to keep him fresh for the regular season.

