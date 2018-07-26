Texans' J.J. Watt: Cleared to practice

Watt (leg) has been cleared to practice without restrictions, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Texans general manager Brian Gaine said the defensive end is "full-go" as Houston opened training camp Wednesday. That doesn't mean head coach Bill O'Brien will unleash Watt, who has been limited to eight games and 23 tackles over the last two seasons due to leg and back injuries. The Texans have made it a practice to limit Watt's exposure during preseason, so expect the organization to proceed with caution and get the three-time Defensive Player of the Year ready for the start of the regular season.