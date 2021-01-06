Watt finished 2020 with 52 tackles, five sacks, seven passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown over 16 games.

Watt played a full season for just the second time in the last five years. At 31 -- 32 come March 22 -- Watt is not the one-man wrecking ball he was earlier in his career, but his production in 2020 graded out ninth among edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus. He's entering the final year of a six-year contract, but pending organizational changes has him considering his future in Houston, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Watt indicated there are too many unknowns, including no guaranteed money for 2021, and wants no part of an organizational rebuild.