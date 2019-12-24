Play

Texans' J.J. Watt: Designated for return from IR

Watt (pectoral) is being designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt will now be eligible to return to practice and will have a 21-day window to be added to the Texans' active roster, giving him a chance to return for a playoff run only two months after undergoing what was initially thought to be season-ending pectoral surgery. The star defensive end has far surpassed expectations in regards to recovery time and would be a welcome addition to a Houston front that currently ranks 25th in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2019. Keep an eye on his practice status during next week's practice sessions to get a gauge for when he might return to game action.

