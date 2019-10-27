Texans' J.J. Watt: Dings up shoulder

Watt was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a shoulder injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt made three tackles, including one for a loss, before exiting this contest. It's a major loss for the Texans' defensive front, and while he's being evaluated, a rotation of Charles Omenihu and Carlos Watkins figures to fill into Watt's place.

