Texans' J.J. Watt: Disruptive in Thursday's win
Watt had four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in Thursday's win over the Dolphins.
Watt made life difficult for tackle Ja'Waun James, who eventually needed assistance in the form of a double-team. The sack was Watt's eighth of the season, putting him back in a tie for league high with Aaron Donald and Danielle Hunter among sack leaders.
