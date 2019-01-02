Texans' J.J. Watt: Downplays elbow injury

Watt (elbow/knee) said he'll be ready for Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt was on Tuesday's injury report with elbow and knee injuries and wore a black sleeve on his right arm. He specifically downplayed the right elbow injury while the knee is something he's managed since November.

