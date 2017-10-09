Texans' J.J. Watt: Exits with knee injury
Watt suffered a knee injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Watt was clearly in significant pain and had to be carted to the locker room while grimacing. The Texans lost Whitney Mercilus (chest) earlier in the first quarter, leaving them without two of their top three pass rushers against a dangerous Kansas City offense. Watt is off to an unusually slow start this season, entering Sunday's game looking for his first sack of the year. The initial signs hint that his injury could be serious.
