Texans' J.J. Watt: Expected to play Sunday
Watt (finger) is expected to play against the Patriots on Sunday.
Watt practiced on a limited basis this week after aggravating his finger injury in Week 2, but has avoided the questionable designation. The star defensive end's status for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots was never truly in doubt, and he'll hope to have a major impact against the defending Super Bowl champions.
More News
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...