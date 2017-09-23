Play

Texans' J.J. Watt: Expected to play Sunday

Watt (finger) is expected to play against the Patriots on Sunday.

Watt practiced on a limited basis this week after aggravating his finger injury in Week 2, but has avoided the questionable designation. The star defensive end's status for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots was never truly in doubt, and he'll hope to have a major impact against the defending Super Bowl champions.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories