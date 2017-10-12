Texans' J.J. Watt: Faces lengthy rehab
Watt will need six-to-nine months of recovery after undergoing surgery earlier this week to repair a tibial fracture in his left leg, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
On that timeline, Watt could possibly be ready for organized team activities next May, but the Texans aren't expected to push the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
