Texans' J.J. Watt: Fine for Sunday

Watt (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The knee injury might explain why Watt was limited to one tackle and no sacks in last week's 29-13 win over the Browns, but he was also listed with the ailment in Week 13 when he erupted for 1.5 sacks and nine tackles against the Texans. His knee is probably less of a concern than the tricky matchup against an excellent offensive line. Of course, Watt did have two sacks and two forced fumbles in the first meeting between these teams Sept. 30.