Texans' J.J. Watt: Four tackles in loss
RotoWire Staff
Watt had four tackles in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 3.
Watt has remained healthy thus far and played a season-high 72 snaps against the Steelers. He has 10 tackles and two sacks through three weeks.
