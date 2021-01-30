Watt is expected to meet with Texans' representatives in the near future to discuss his future with the organization, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport and Mike Garafolo go on to suggest it seems likely Watt's tenure with the Texans will end this offseason, but there's been no official indication from the franchise as of now. The veteran defensive end has one year left on his contract with no guaranteed money remaining on the deal meaning the team could cut Watt and allow the franchise icon to pursue other options in the offseason. Deshaun Watson's recent trade request likely complicates matters more for the Texans, so it's unclear when Watt's situation will be resolved.