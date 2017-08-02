Texans' J.J. Watt: Given extra day off
Watt did not practice Tuesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien said they're "trying to manage" Watt, who missed all but three games in 2016 due to a back injury. O'Brien added that Watt is in good shape and will be ready to go when the Texans kick off the regular season against the Jaguars. Watt should return to practice Wednesday.
