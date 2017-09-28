Texans' J.J. Watt: Given Thursday off
Watt (finger) was given the day off Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watt practiced fully Wednesday and will practice again Friday heading into Week 4, an important game for the 1-2 Texans, who host AFC South-leading Titans. He's been dealing with a broken finger suffered during Houston's opening-week loss to Jacksonville. It hasn't really slowed down Watt much. While the sacks aren't there, he leads the Texans in quarterback hurries with four.
