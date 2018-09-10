Texans' J.J. Watt: Got better as game progressed
Watt had three tackles and two quarterback hits in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.
Watt was initially quiet, but started getting into the backfield more often in the second half. While he didn't get credit for a sack, Watt created the pressure that forced New England quarterback Tom Brady into the waiting arms of D.J. Reader. It was a good effort by Watt, who was limited to eight games played over the last two seasons by back and leg injuries.
