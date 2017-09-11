Texans' J.J. Watt: Has quiet return

Watt (finger) had one tackle and played 50 defensive snaps (78 percent) in Houston's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville.

This was Watt's first regular-season game action since he underwent back surgery last September. It's hard to put his or any other player's performance into perspective, as the game represented a complete meltdown for the Texans. We expect a more active Watt in Week 2 this coming Thursday in Cincinnati.