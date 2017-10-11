Texans' J.J. Watt: Heads to IR

Watt (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt was destined for injured reserve after it was announced he'd sit out the rest of the season after going under the knife Monday. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will end his second straight season on injured reserve, and it's difficult to project what his future will be like in the wake of this ailment. The Texans signed veteran defensive end Kendall Langford to fill into Watt's place.