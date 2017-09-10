Texans' J.J. Watt: Heads to locker room before half
Watt exited Sunday's game early with an undisclosed injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear how serious the injury is, but it seems like something definitely is bothering the Houston superstar. We should have a clearer understanding of his availability for the remainder of the game once the second half gets underway.
