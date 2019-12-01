Texans' J.J. Watt: Hopeful for postseason return
Houston is hopeful that Watt (pectoral) will be able to return from injured reserve at some point during the postseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
When Watt tore his left pectoral muscle in late October and required surgery, the defensive end acknowledged his season was likely over. However, Watt's outlook has since improved considerably, with the Texans reportedly planning to save one of its two IR/designated-to-return spots for the 30-year-old. Rapoport acknowledges that there's even a "slim" possibility Watt could make it back for Week 17, but Houston will keep its focus on getting the three-time Defensive Player of the Year back for the playoffs at this stage. Before suffering the injury, Watt had produced 24 tackles, four sacks and 20 quarterback hits in eight games.
