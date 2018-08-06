Texans' J.J. Watt: Hopes to play in at least one preseason contest
Watt (leg) is hopeful to play in at least one preseason game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watt, who avoided beginning training camp on the PUP list and has been cleared for full activity in practice, hopes to test out his surgically repaired leg in a game situation at some point during the preseason. He's not expected to participate in the Texans' preseason opener against the Chiefs on Thursday, but wants Houston to allow him to get a few live reps in the coming weeks. The team has proceeded cautiously with their star defensive end in past years, as the 29-year-old has dealt with several serious injuries en route to playing in just eight tilts throughout the past two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Coleman goes to Bills
Corey Coleman gives the Bills a much-needed target, and Jamey Eisenberg looks at Coleman's...
-
2018 fantasy football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...