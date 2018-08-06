Texans' J.J. Watt: Hopes to play in at least one preseason contest

Watt (leg) is hopeful to play in at least one preseason game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt, who avoided beginning training camp on the PUP list and has been cleared for full activity in practice, hopes to test out his surgically repaired leg in a game situation at some point during the preseason. He's not expected to participate in the Texans' preseason opener against the Chiefs on Thursday, but wants Houston to allow him to get a few live reps in the coming weeks. The team has proceeded cautiously with their star defensive end in past years, as the 29-year-old has dealt with several serious injuries en route to playing in just eight tilts throughout the past two seasons.